NPCI allows WhatsApp for additional 6 crore users

The National Payments Corporation of India has approved an additional six crore users on UPI for WhatsApp.

“With this approval, WhatsApp will be able to expand the service to its 10 crore users,” it said in a late night statement on Wednesday.

The NPCI had, in November 2020, allowed WhatsApp to go live on UPI in a graded manner from November 2020 with permission to onboard 2 crore users. This cap was later increased to 4 crore last year.

However, WhatsApp continues to have a small user base in the UPI payments segment, with the major share being with players such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

According to latest NPCI data, WhatsApp processed 25.4 lakh payments worth ₹239.78 crore on the UPI platform in March this year.