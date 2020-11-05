NPCI allows WhatsApp to go live on UPI

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has given approval for WhatsApp to ‘go live’ on UPI in the multi-bank model.

“WhatsApp can expand its UPI user base in a graded manner, starting with a maximum registered user base of 2 crore in UPI,” NPCI said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement came soon after NPCI also issued a cap of 30 per cent of total volume of transactions processed in UPI, applicable on all Third Party App Providers (TPAPs) with effect from January 1, 2021.

WhatsApp has been running pilots of its payment service – WhatsApp Pay – but till now it had not received permission to run it on a full scale due to concerns over data localisation.