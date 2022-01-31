NPCI announces UPI safety and awareness week

In a bid to create awareness amongst consumers, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and the UPI ecosystem have announced the UPI Safety and Awareness initiative. NPCI and the ecosystem comprising leading banks and fintech will observe February 1 to 7 as UPI Safety and Awareness Week, said a statement on Monday. Further, the whole month of February will be UPI Safety and Awareness Month. “Under this programme, NPCI urges all the customers to follow the concept of UPI Safety Shield, which the company has derived to educate customers all about UPI payments,” NPCI further said. Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, NPC,I said to onboard over 300 million UPI customers and processed a billion transactions a day on the platform. “We are confident that UPI Safety and Awareness initiative will make the customers ready to confidently tread into the unique ecosystem of digital payments and experience seamless digital transactions like never before,” he said. The Reserve Bank of India, too, had recently urged customers to follow safe digital banking practices.

SHARE













