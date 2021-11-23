NPCI Bharat BillPay onboards Tata Power as the first power company on ClickPay

NPCI Bharat BillPay on Tuesday announced its integration with Tata Power on ClickPay - making it the first power company to go live on the newly launched platform.

“Bharat BillPay’s marquee offering - ClickPay will enable Tata Power customers to make monthly electricity bill payments with ease,” it said in a statement.

To offer an automated and valuable electricity bill payments experience, Tata Power will generate the ClickPay link and share it with customers which will redirect them to the payment page comprising payment details, it further said.

This initiative will enable more than seven lakh customers of Tata Power (Mumbai) to pay their electricity bills using the service.