Money & Banking

NPCI Bharat BillPay onboards Tata Power as the first power company on ClickPay

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 23, 2021

This will enable more than seven lakh customers of Tata Power (Mumbai) to pay their electricity bills using the service

NPCI Bharat BillPay on Tuesday announced its integration with Tata Power on ClickPay - making it the first power company to go live on the newly launched platform.

“Bharat BillPay’s marquee offering - ClickPay will enable Tata Power customers to make monthly electricity bill payments with ease,” it said in a statement.

Also read: Network International, NPCI International sign MoU

To offer an automated and valuable electricity bill payments experience, Tata Power will generate the ClickPay link and share it with customers which will redirect them to the payment page comprising payment details, it further said.

This initiative will enable more than seven lakh customers of Tata Power (Mumbai) to pay their electricity bills using the service.

Published on November 23, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like