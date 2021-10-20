NPCI launches NTS platform for card tokenisation

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Wednesday announced the launch of NPCI Tokenization system (NTS) to support tokenisation of cards as an alternate to storing card details with merchants.

“The NPCI Tokenization System (NTS) will support the tokenisation of RuPay cards to further enhance the safety of customers and provide a seamless shopping experience to consumers,” it said in a statement.

Also see: Visa launches CoF tokenisation service for Grofers, BigBasket and MakeMyTrip

With NTS, acquiring banks, aggregators, merchants and others can get themselves certified with NPCI and can play the role of Token Requestor to help save the token reference number (Token Reference On File or TROF) against all card numbers saved, it further said.

“All these businesses can maintain their RuPay consumer base utilising TROF for future transactions initiated by their respective RuPay consumers,” it said.

Tokenisation guidelines have to be met by January 1, 2022.