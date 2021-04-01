Money & Banking

NPCI sets up subsidiary NPCI Bharat BillPay

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on April 01, 2021

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday announced the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary firm - NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL).

“The new entity came into effect from April 1, 2021,” it said in a statement, adding that it plans to have a strategic focus for the growth of Bharat BillPay with the newly formed entity.

The brand under the new entity - Bharat BillPay - offers various recurring payment services to customers, including bill payments for electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, education fees, water and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, cable, housing society, subscription fees, hospital, credit card, clubs and associations, it further said.

Published on April 01, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

NPCI
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.