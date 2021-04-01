NPCI sets up subsidiary NPCI Bharat BillPay

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) on Thursday announced the formation of its wholly-owned subsidiary firm - NPCI Bharat BillPay Ltd. (NBBL).

“The new entity came into effect from April 1, 2021,” it said in a statement, adding that it plans to have a strategic focus for the growth of Bharat BillPay with the newly formed entity.

The brand under the new entity - Bharat BillPay - offers various recurring payment services to customers, including bill payments for electricity, telecom, DTH, gas, education fees, water and municipal taxes, NETC FASTag recharge, loan repayments, insurance, cable, housing society, subscription fees, hospital, credit card, clubs and associations, it further said.