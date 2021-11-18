NSDL e-Governance gets RBI’s in-principle nod as Account Aggregator

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up an account aggregator business under its wholly-owned subsidiary, NSDL e-Governance Account Aggregator.
“As a next step, the newly-formed subsidiary is completing the legal and operational formalities as per RBI guidelines, so as to be ready to commence operations once RBI issues the Certificate of Registration post-assessment,” it said in a statement on Thursday.
Noting that the Account Aggregator is a first-of-its-kind consent framework that empowers an individual with control over his or her data, and the ability to securely and digitally access and share the same, Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO, NSDL e-Governance said, “We believe NSDL e-Governance Account Aggregator services can play a pivotal role as a core contributor to a data-led economic empowerment and inclusion at scale.”
