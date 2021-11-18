Money & Banking

NSDL e-Governance gets RBI’s in-principle nod as Account Aggregator

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on November 18, 2021

Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO of NSDL e-Governance

It's a first-of-its-kind consent framework that empowers individuals with control over their data and the ability to securely and digitally access and share the same.

NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure has received in-principle approval from the Reserve Bank of India to set up an account aggregator business under its wholly-owned subsidiary, NSDL e-Governance Account Aggregator.

“As a next step, the newly-formed subsidiary is completing the legal and operational formalities as per RBI guidelines, so as to be ready to commence operations once RBI issues the Certificate of Registration post-assessment,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Noting that the Account Aggregator is a first-of-its-kind consent framework that empowers an individual with control over his or her data, and the ability to securely and digitally access and share the same, Suresh Sethi, MD and CEO, NSDL e-Governance said, “We believe NSDL e-Governance Account Aggregator services can play a pivotal role as a core contributor to a data-led economic empowerment and inclusion at scale.”

Published on November 18, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

financial and business service
RBI and other central banks
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like