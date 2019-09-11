Wednesday, September 11, 2019

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : September 11, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Sep-2019 79.6025 79.6975 79.1075 79.145 71184 40465
Oct-2019 80 80.1125 79.59 79.6175 10433 20836
Nov-2019 80.4 80.5 80 80.03 313 2050
Dec-2019 80.66 80.66 80.66 80.66 2 138
EURUSD
Sep-2019 1.1061 1.107 1.1011 1.1013 2407 55362
GBPINR
Sep-2019 89.0975 89.0975 88.59 88.725 140888 44841
Oct-2019 89.29 89.3975 89.045 89.16 8330 14200
Nov-2019 89.4125 89.75 89.4125 89.53 249 1723
Dec-2019 89.9 90 89.9 90 2 302
GBPUSD
Sep-2019 1.2355 1.2374 1.2325 1.2333 7989 4979
JPYINR
Sep-2019 66.96 66.995 66.6 66.7425 50540 53545
Oct-2019 67.2775 67.28 66.99 67.115 5457 15236
Nov-2019 67.55 67.5525 67.3 67.43 347 677
Dec-2019 67.9475 67.9475 67.8 67.875 2 7
USDINR
Sep-2019 71.9725 72.0425 71.73 71.805 1539891 3148172
Oct-2019 72.3225 72.3225 72.01 72.0875 224829 463765
Nov-2019 72.5 72.5 72.24 72.3125 8559 104481
Dec-2019 72.68 72.7675 72.5 72.5875 7394 67590
Jan-2020 73.02 73.02 72.77 72.83 13423 37653
Feb-2020 73.27 73.27 73.0475 73.13 3274 13729
Mar-2020 73.52 73.52 73.2875 73.35 1784 15320
Apr-2020 73.8175 73.8175 73.6 73.65 435 20480
May-2020 74.09 74.09 73.8675 73.92 6 4510
Jun-2020 74.3 74.385 74.085 74.085 15 10612
Jul-2020 74.49 74.52 74.345 74.395 207 21422
Aug-2020 74.77 74.77 74.525 74.635 515 2622
USDJPY
Sep-2019 107.5 107.65 107.5 107.51 105 188
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
Published on September 11, 2019
TOPICS

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.