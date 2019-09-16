Monday, September 16, 2019

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : September 16, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Sep-2019 79.305 79.5325 79.165 79.2225 111431 36974
Oct-2019 79.68 79.9875 79.3525 79.71 14099 23297
Nov-2019 80.15 80.3 79.7 80.06 313 2530
Dec-2019 80.56 80.74 80.4275 80.53 70 242
EURUSD
Sep-2019 1.106 1.1092 1.1029 1.1034 3816 55609
GBPINR
Sep-2019 88.5 89.5275 88.5 89.19 167665 44025
Oct-2019 89.605 89.95 89.36 89.6425 15529 17333
Nov-2019 89.7 90.22 89.7 90.0525 1464 2206
Dec-2019 90.5 90.5975 90.28 90.46 484 601
Jan-2020 90.8 90.8 90.8 90.8 1 51
GBPUSD
Sep-2019 1.247 1.2477 1.243 1.2449 4505 4259
JPYINR
Sep-2019 66.205 66.6125 66.205 66.57 50666 48548
Oct-2019 66.77 66.98 66.68 66.935 6221 17252
Nov-2019 67.1475 67.2575 67.05 67.225 471 948
Dec-2019 67.4 67.735 67.3 67.4125 14 16
May-2020 68.99 68.99 68.99 68.99 1 3
USDINR
Sep-2019 71.09 71.775 71.09 71.6925 1987668 2931055
Oct-2019 71.805 72.0675 71.805 72 366651 625941
Nov-2019 72.1 72.265 72.035 72.2325 31717 125982
Dec-2019 71.9 72.545 71.9 72.505 7453 67269
Jan-2020 72.7825 72.82 72.5875 72.8 11776 47114
Feb-2020 73 73.09 72.83 73.05 2640 16166
Mar-2020 73.2075 73.31 73.1 73.29 562 16722
Apr-2020 73.45 73.63 73.405 73.625 837 20469
May-2020 73.745 73.8325 73.7 73.8325 35 4502
Jun-2020 73.9075 74.1925 73.8675 74.1175 20 10606
Jul-2020 74.2 74.43 74.1725 74.3975 365 21422
Aug-2020 74.25 75.4975 74.2025 74.6225 574 3261
USDJPY
Sep-2019 108.1 108.1 107.6 107.89 73 290
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
Published on September 16, 2019
