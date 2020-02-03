Monday, February 03, 2020

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : February 03, 2020

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Feb-2020 79.565 79.7225 79.1875 79.2275 84159 45523
Mar-2020 80 80.1025 79.56 79.6025 11627 14300
Apr-2020 80.25 80.46 79.9875 80.0175 1409 4448
May-2020 80.75 80.8 80.2275 80.235 672 826
EURUSD
Feb-2020 1.109 1.1102 1.1073 1.1077 5505 3360
GBPINR
Feb-2020 94.15 94.61 93.42 93.485 221001 74778
Mar-2020 94.4 94.925 93.78 93.83 35831 20111
Apr-2020 95.005 95.35 94.24 94.29 3099 4286
May-2020 95.5025 95.55 94.7 94.7 106 309
GBPUSD
Feb-2020 1.316 1.3173 1.3056 1.3062 8401 2095
JPYINR
Feb-2020 66.225 66.29 65.92 65.9775 44987 36812
Mar-2020 66.4 66.53 66.25 66.29 6672 7398
Apr-2020 66.5475 66.86 66.5475 66.6125 973 1262
USDINR
Feb-2020 71.7525 71.85 71.4925 71.52 1680291 1385962
Mar-2020 71.9 72.09 71.72 71.755 497570 340351
Apr-2020 72.3 72.36 72.0125 72.05 38168 264653
May-2020 72.55 72.55 72.23 72.2625 25293 173806
Jun-2020 72.7525 72.76 72.46 72.495 2792 33178
Jul-2020 73 73.0175 72.73 72.7525 872 28882
Aug-2020 73.215 73.255 73.115 73.115 95 6842
Sep-2020 73.47 73.48 73.425 73.48 234 7200
Oct-2020 73.7 73.7 73.4225 73.44 33 11045
Nov-2020 73.925 73.94 73.68 73.715 66 3994
Dec-2020 74.15 74.25 73.9225 73.93 598 12692
Jan-2021 74.4 74.41 74.14 74.155 1262 1832
USDJPY
Feb-2020 108.5 108.51 108.37 108.46 63 83
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
