Thursday, February 20, 2020

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : February 20, 2020

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Feb-2020 77.5725 77.625 77.245 77.385 92161 81160
Mar-2020 77.7275 78.015 77.6025 77.7525 18921 23081
Apr-2020 78.3025 78.32 78 78.105 2140 5340
May-2020 78.65 78.65 78.38 78.44 23 1271
EURUSD
Feb-2020 1.0807 1.0815 1.0789 1.0804 5517 12174
Mar-2020 1.085 1.085 1.0817 1.0823 76 64
GBPINR
Feb-2020 92.6 92.82 92.1325 92.24 238313 63320
Mar-2020 93.215 93.22 92.4525 92.54 76702 30241
Apr-2020 93.6 93.6975 92.8275 92.96 13198 5500
May-2020 93.8 93.8 93.2 93.29 127 413
Jun-2020 93.835 93.835 93.45 93.5125 12 54
Jul-2020 94 94 94 94 1 33
GBPUSD
Feb-2020 1.292 1.2929 1.286 1.288 10506 4310
Mar-2020 1.29 1.2925 1.2875 1.2875 94 79
JPYINR
Feb-2020 65.15 65.15 63.9 63.95 92845 39004
Mar-2020 65.2 65.2 64.215 64.2475 24453 13183
Apr-2020 65.275 65.3175 64.5 64.62 4075 2231
May-2020 65.38 65.4475 64.875 64.92 226 238
USDINR
Feb-2020 71.8 71.8425 71.5625 71.665 2446021 1424233
Mar-2020 71.845 72.0775 71.7675 71.8675 797674 803767
Apr-2020 72.13 72.26 72.0075 72.11 68337 397021
May-2020 72.2575 72.43 72.0825 72.2875 8085 254123
Jun-2020 72.6 72.62 72.4 72.4875 7047 44963
Jul-2020 72.715 72.8925 72.6125 72.6975 1232 28376
Aug-2020 73 73.01 72.8125 72.905 1723 8287
Sep-2020 73.0425 73.2 73.0425 73.075 807 10088
Oct-2020 73.32 73.32 73.32 73.32 2 11009
Nov-2020 73.72 73.7675 73.5 73.6 547 4091
Dec-2020 73.85 73.95 73.75 73.8375 519 12923
Jan-2021 74.2 74.2 73.8725 74.0775 1552 4488
USDJPY
Feb-2020 111.49 112.05 111.18 111.91 434 747
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
