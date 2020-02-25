Tuesday, February 25, 2020

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : February 25, 2020

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Feb-2020 78.09 78.155 77.88 77.9175 74076 44562
Mar-2020 78.495 78.5025 78.28 78.2975 29296 28851
Apr-2020 78.75 78.85 78.6275 78.6375 4073 9056
May-2020 79.0025 79.125 78.9525 78.965 146 1401
Jun-2020 79.3125 79.3125 79.3125 79.3125 1 40
EURUSD
Feb-2020 1.0864 1.0869 1.0833 1.0846 2792 9093
Mar-2020 1.0898 1.0898 1.0851 1.087 536 604
GBPINR
Feb-2020 92.9075 93.35 92.905 93.2125 212149 25104
Mar-2020 93.2 93.6875 93.15 93.55 103567 62315
Apr-2020 93.6575 94.045 93.54 93.9 15480 17301
May-2020 93.85 94.3 93.805 94.1825 210 613
Jun-2020 94.7 94.7 94 94 4 57
GBPUSD
Feb-2020 1.2938 1.299 1.2929 1.2969 3064 2268
Mar-2020 1.2941 1.2996 1.2938 1.2979 399 329
JPYINR
Feb-2020 64.73 65.1575 64.73 65.085 59910 10032
Mar-2020 65.105 65.435 64.93 65.3725 30975 22381
Apr-2020 65.4 65.71 65.3025 65.6475 1714 3692
May-2020 65.65 65.92 65.635 65.9 129 271
Jul-2020 66.5 66.5 66.5 66.5 1 2
USDINR
Feb-2020 71.8475 71.925 71.7975 71.895 1789863 1411306
Mar-2020 72.32 72.32 71.8525 72.1175 1309108 1407736
Apr-2020 72.34 72.37 72.2575 72.3475 74387 456073
May-2020 72.5 72.535 72.43 72.52 14208 268493
Jun-2020 72.6775 72.745 72.64 72.7175 3341 50527
Jul-2020 72.855 72.945 72.855 72.9 2292 29336
Aug-2020 73.06 73.19 73.055 73.14 1129 9243
Sep-2020 73.255 73.415 73.255 73.375 409 10277
Oct-2020 73.61 73.66 73.61 73.61 303 10984
Nov-2020 73.925 73.925 73.77 73.9 7 4118
Dec-2020 73.955 74.1075 73.955 74.015 696 12955
Jan-2021 74.3375 74.3375 74.2 74.23 1201 6208
USDJPY
Feb-2020 110.82 110.82 110.4 110.64 144 571
Mar-2020 110.4 110.57 110.29 110.29 14 13
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
