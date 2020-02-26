Wednesday, February 26, 2020

NSE* Currency Futures

As on : February 26, 2020

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
EURINR
Feb-2020 78.0125 78.0675 77.9175 78.005 56886 20686
Mar-2020 78.4 78.5625 78.315 78.4275 110279 48202
Apr-2020 78.7125 78.945 78.7 78.79 9442 11917
May-2020 78.9525 79.2 78.9525 79.0925 346 1563
EURUSD
Feb-2020 1.0864 1.0875 1.0862 1.0871 9035 8953
Mar-2020 1.0895 1.0926 1.0884 1.0897 8483 5382
GBPINR
Feb-2020 93.3125 93.39 93.1575 93.2125 37328 10855
Mar-2020 93.6 93.6275 93 93.04 246273 64054
Apr-2020 93.92 93.975 93.3675 93.3975 21261 16883
May-2020 94.2 94.2975 93.7 93.725 507 878
Jun-2020 94 94.7 94 94.31 3 59
GBPUSD
Feb-2020 1.2992 1.2996 1.2979 1.2991 2602 596
Mar-2020 1.3 1.3008 1.293 1.295 7243 3172
JPYINR
Feb-2020 64.99 65.055 64.9 65.0125 15807 4835
Mar-2020 65.465 65.465 65.11 65.1775 56556 26002
Apr-2020 65.5425 65.7 65.21 65.4525 3909 4261
May-2020 65.75 65.85 65.75 65.7625 84 321
Jun-2020 66.49 66.49 66.49 66.49 1 1
USDINR
Feb-2020 71.8525 71.8525 71.745 71.755 1171644 1058574
Mar-2020 72.01 72.0325 71.81 71.8875 2719223 1969601
Apr-2020 72.28 72.29 72.0525 72.1275 305482 491654
May-2020 72.39 72.4325 72.235 72.3025 52433 293007
Jun-2020 72.6375 72.65 72.44 72.5075 8100 52896
Jul-2020 73.0775 73.0775 72.65 72.73 2571 29367
Aug-2020 73.005 73.05 72.855 72.9275 419 9532
Sep-2020 73.3725 73.3725 73.13 73.165 461 10494
Oct-2020 73.7525 73.7525 73.295 73.42 13 10984
Nov-2020 73.8 73.8 73.61 73.63 35 4092
Dec-2020 73.9975 74 73.85 73.915 120 12953
Jan-2021 74.2 74.21 74.05 74.075 505 5935
Feb-2021 74.21 74.3 74.1925 74.285 396 373
USDJPY
Feb-2020 110.55 110.55 110.36 110.39 536 113
Mar-2020 110.25 110.33 110.08 110.23 73 84
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
