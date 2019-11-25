NSE* Interest Rates

As on : November 25, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
645GS2029
Nov-2019 99.75 99.8275 99.74 99.8125 330 9379
726GS2029
Nov-2019 104.065 104.36 104.065 104.3225 45956 118965
Dec-2019 104.05 104.265 104.05 104.2725 34286 38578
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
Published on November 25, 2019
