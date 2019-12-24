NSE* Interest Rates

As on : December 24, 2019

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
645GS2029
Dec-2019 99.225 99.225 98.93 99.015 43183 41004
Jan-2020 99.05 99.05 98.89 98.9125 21518 22196
726GS2029
Dec-2019 103.1525 103.2125 102.935 103.0225 42299 78044
Jan-2020 103.08 103.1 102.9225 103.005 30147 41934
795GS2032
Dec-2019 107.9 107.9 107.9 107.9 11250 11251
Jan-2020 0 0 0 105.8875 9850 22350
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
Published on December 24, 2019
