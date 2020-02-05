NSE* Interest Rates

As on : February 05, 2020

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
645GS2029
Feb-2020 99.4725 99.54 99.3825 99.49 25471 88747
726GS2029
Feb-2020 103.44 103.535 103.3975 103.5025 3881 22004
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
Published on February 05, 2020
