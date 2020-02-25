NSE* Interest Rates

As on : February 25, 2020

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
645GS2029
Feb-2020 100.55 100.6875 100.415 100.57 72135 97058
Mar-2020 100.5475 100.57 100.315 100.48 20971 18003
726GS2029
Feb-2020 104.6175 104.64 104.39 104.57 1606 20735
Mar-2020 104.45 104.5 104.45 104.5 71 66
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
Published on February 25, 2020
