NSE* Interest Rates

As on : February 26, 2020

Contract Open High Low Close Qty
Vol OI
645GS2029
Feb-2020 100.65 100.87 100.525 100.7525 77736 69736
Mar-2020 100.6925 100.72 100.5575 100.645 33049 43287
726GS2029
Feb-2020 104.6 104.745 104.54 104.5675 14191 18651
Mar-2020 104.6 104.69 104.6 104.575 5354 3334
Qty: No of Contracts;Vol: Volumes;OI: Open Interest;* National Stock Exchange
Published on February 26, 2020
