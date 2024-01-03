Nucleus Software Ltd’s shares were up by 1.13 per cent after the company was given the “Most Innovative Use of Process Automation: Most Innovative Project” Award by IBSi Global Fintech Innovation Awards 2023.

The recognition is for the implementation of FinnOne Neo, Nucleus Software’s advanced digital lending platform, in collaboration with Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd The project, covering Lines of Businesses (LOBs) such as Home Loan, Loan Against Property, and Personal Finance, introduced modules like FinnOne Neo Customer Acquisition System (CAS), Loan Management System (LMS), Collateral Management System (CMS), and FinnOne Neo mCAS (mobility application) for Sourcing Verification.

Shantanu Rege, MD & CEO of Mahindra Rural Housing Finance Ltd, emphasized their commitment to innovation, streamlining operations, intelligent risk management, and personalized services to redefine the lending experience.

Parag Bhise, CEO of Nucleus Software, said, “Our aim is to continuously explore innovative pathways, ensuring they not only maintain a leading position in the competitive landscape but also consistently provide exceptional value to their end customers.”

The shares were up 1.13 per cent to ₹1,444 at 11.25 am on the BSE.