Insurance behemoth LIC has swung into action announcing several relaxations for the claim settlement process for the victims of the train tragedy at Balasore in Odisha.

LIC Chairman Siddhartha Mohanty announced a slew of relaxations to the claim settlement process for the kin of the victims.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic train accident in Balasore, Odisha on Friday. LIC is committed to supporting those affected and will expedite claim settlements to provide financial relief,” Mohanty said in the statement.

All efforts will be taken to ensure that the claimants are reached out and claims are settled expeditiously to the affected families, LIC Chairman said.

LIC has announced many concessions to mitigate the hardships of the claimants of LIC policies and also of the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana.

Also read Cause of Odisha train crash identified: Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The insurance behemoth said in lieu of registered death certificates, a list of casualties published by the Railways, police, or any State or Central authorities will be accepted as proof of death.

Also read: Condolences pours in from world leaders

LIC has also set up a special help desk and a call centre number (022-6827-6827) at the divisional and branch levels to respond to claim-related queries and for providing assistance to claimants.

The Balasore train accident involving two passenger trains and a stationery goods train has led to the loss of life of at least 288 people so far and left over 1,100 injured.