FM asks banks to be ready with board approved policies

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday asked bank chief executives to be ready with the Board-approved policies on the RBI’s one-time asset restructuring proposal, identify the eligible borrowers and quickly reach out to them to extend support post the lifting of the moratorium on loan repayments.

Lenders have now been told to roll out resolution schemes by September 15 so that there is quick implementation of a sustainable resolution plan for revival of every viable business.

As and when moratorium on loan repayments is lifted, borrowers must be given support and Covid-19 related distress must not impact the lenders’ assessment of their creditworthiness, Sitharaman said at a review meeting with heads of Scheduled Commercial Banks and NBFCs through a video conferencing on Thursday.

Senior Finance Ministry officials are also understood to have told bank chiefs to be ready with policies without waiting for the recommendations of the KV Kamath committee, sources said. Bankers were told they could always bring changes later to the policies once the Kamath panel recommendations — which are expected soon — are ready.

The FM meeting was aimed at reviewing the state of preparedness of banks and NBFCs for implementation of the loan resolution framework for Covid-19 related stress. Sitharaman also called for a sustained media campaign to create awareness on the resolution schemes framed by banks.

She advised lenders to ensure that regularly updated FAQs on the resolution framework are uploaded on their websites in Hindi, English and regional languages, and also circulated to their offices and branches.

The lenders assured that they are ready with their resolution policies, have started the process of identifying and reaching out to eligible borrowers, and that they will comply with the timelines stipulated by the RBI, an official release said. The Finance Ministry has also been engaging with the RBI to ensure its assistance to lenders in the resolution process.

The Finance Minister also reviewed the progress made by various lenders under ECLGS, PCGS 2.0 and Sub-ordinate Debt Schemes announced as part of the ‘Aatmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan’, and advised lenders to try and extend the maximum possible relief to borrowers before the festive season.

An amount of ₹1.58 lakh crore has been sanctioned as on August 31 under ECLGS, out of which more than ₹1.11 lakh crore has also been disbursed.

Under PCGS 2.0, Bonds/CPs of ₹25,055.5 crore have been approved for purchase by Public Sector Banks so far, out of which ₹13,318.5 crore amounting to more than 53% of the portfolio pertains to Bonds/CPs rated below AA-. The Scheme has thus been a crucial intervention for lower rated Bonds/CPs.

The Finance Minister also exhorted the lenders to proactively respond to needs of companies and businesses, as well as those of individual borrowers, and to spearhead the efforts for rebuilding businesses desperate for help owing to Covid-19 related distress.