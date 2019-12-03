Only up to ₹1 lakh insured in banks: DICGC

COP and carbon
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
Depositors in failed and liquidated banks will get only up to ₹1 lakh as insurance cover, regardless of the amount in their accounts, according to the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Reserve Bank of India.
This covers savings, fixed, current and recurring accounts, said the DICGC, which insures bank deposits, in response to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by PTI.
“Under the provisions of Section 16 (1) of the DICGC Act, 1961, if a bank fails/gets liquidated, the DICGC is liable to pay to each depositor through the liquidator, the amount of his deposit up to ₹1 lakh as insurance cover, for both principal and interest amount held by him in the same right and same capacity at all branches of a bank taken together,” it said.
Asked whether there is any proposal or move under consideration to raise the limit in the wake of the PMC Bank fraud, the DICGC said: “The corporation does not have the requisite information.”
The corporation covers all commercial banks, including branches of foreign banks functioning in India, local area banks, and regional rural banks. All eligible cooperative banks, as defined in Section 2(gg) of the DICGC Act, are also covered by the deposit insurance scheme.
“Each depositor in a bank is insured up to a maximum of ₹1 lakh as on the date of liquidation/cancellation of bank’s licence, or the date on which the scheme of amalgamation/merger/reconstruction comes into force,” said the DICGC.
The response assumes significance with numerous instances of banks becoming victim of frauds, putting at risk the savings of people. On September 24, the RBI imposed operational curbs on Maharashtra-based PMC Bank and appointed an administrator following detection of alleged financial irregularities.
According to the Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), the PMC Bank management, in cahoots with a business family, allegedly concealed huge loan defaults by HDIL Goup firms.
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency, says V ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Thursday afternoon, the phone rings. It’s the landlord. “Majoola,” he says, “hullo!” He’s unable to say my ...
On November 30, 37 years ago, Michael Jackson’s Thriller was released, which went on to become the bestselling ...
Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Irishman’, a treatise on mortality, ageing and the loss of loved ones, is his finest ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...