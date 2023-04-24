Onramp.money, a financial platform for buying and selling crypto and accepting crypto payments, plans to launch cryptos in local currencies.

The move is aimed to promote greater financial inclusivity and make it easier for users to invest in cryptocurrencies.

Gaurav Dahake, Founder & CEO, Omramp.money, said as part of expansion, the company plans to help users by offering onramp services in local currencies, which would particularly be beneficial for users who face difficulties in accessing traditional services for converting their fiat currencies to crypto.

In addition to expanding geographically, he said the team is in constant pursuit to explore innovative ways to enhance services, improve security features, adding new payment methods and partnering with other platforms to offer additional services.

Onramp.money plans to grow business through innovation and adapt to the changing needs of users globally, while remain committed to providing a simplified and accessible platform for buying and selling cryptocurrencies.

On crypto regulation

On the government move to bring crypto under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) provisions, he said it is a significant development for the crypto ecosystem as it brings a level of legitimacy and recognition to the industry, which could help to attract more institutional investment and encourage the growth of crypto-related businesses in India.

However, he said the move could also lead to increased scrutiny and regulation, which may make it more difficult for smaller players in the industry to operate. However, Indian government’s recent moves towards regulating and monitoring the crypto ecosystem indicate that cryptocurrencies are here to stay.

The future of crypto is highly promising as the use of digital currencies is becoming increasingly mainstream.

As blockchain technology becomes more widely adopted, Omramp.money expects to see an expansion in the range of applications and use cases for cryptocurrencies. After a brief dip in prices, bitcoin is once again on an upward trajectory, reinstating investor trust and confidence levels.

In fact, Goldman Sachs, a global investment bank, recognising bitcoin as the top-performing asset of the year in early 2023.