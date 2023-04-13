In a candid chat with businessline, KVS Manian, whole-time director of Kotak Mahindra a veteran of corporate banking, touched on nearly every facet of the industry and how his bank is geared for it. Gold loans, for instance, is a segment where Kotak is upping its game. Edited excerpts:

What next after the Sonata acquisition? Would affordable housing be on the radar, as it is for some of your peers?

We are open to all thoughts. But in the housing business, our current focus is to make a bigger push in the larger centres. We had a disproportionately lower market share in this segment. Our focus is to gain market share in metro and urban centers. Affordable housing is important, but we have work yet to do on the core home loan segment. Our first objective was to serve the customer base we have. We don’t want our customers going out for specific products and at least key products like credit cards, home loans and personal loans. We have gained market share in the housing business in the last three years. It should be around 3 per cent now.

What are your thoughts on gold loans?

Gold loan is a good product and can serve our existing base of customers. We do want to make progress there.

O rganically?

Just organic. We just began (gold loans) last year. Hopefully, in the next few years, we build it to a proportion where we can talk numbers and feel excited about it.

Your thoughts on co-lending?

We’re still at early stages of understanding how that will go. When you get into co-lending partnerships, if you go with strict adherence to what you want as a credit buying rule, the process becomes tougher. If you go completely with somebody else’s credit buying norm that’s a different extreme. Both models are working in the industry. There is still too much friction in the first option. There is learning required on how to reduce that friction. While you can lay down norms between the two entities for aligning credit philosophies, this is easier said than done.

You’ve been cautious on corporate credit for a long time. What is your strategy now as people talk about green shoots?

In the corporate business, we have a great franchise, not because we are known to take the largest exposure or write the largest cheque. We are seen as a good investment bank, corporate bank, transaction bank, institutional equities and a leading wealth franchise. Our franchise is a differentiated one. Corporates work with us because of all these. We have always believed that in this business we must get our equations on risk-reward right. We have relationships with most of the relevant large corporates. It’s up to us to choose the size of exposure in each of those relationships, to the extent they are profitable. The mix of the business is very critical.

Is the credit substitutes model working for you amid muted corporate growth?

Yes. Internally, we look at the combination of corporate advances and credit substitutes. It helps us manage pricing. Second, it helps us manage risk and liquidity. If it is a marketable instrument, we have the flexibility to sell that down and do some other business if we see a more profitable opportunity. And, third, markets price instruments more efficiently unlike loans, which are over-the-counter products.

The government opened some businesses to private banks in 2021. Has that benefited you?

We became an agency bank. Now our clients can pay taxes through us without going to some other banks. That’s a big positive and that helps us manage our relationship with better control on flows. We just became an agency bank 6-8 months back. We are already seeing traction and that will definitely help our CASA. The second aspect is the banking for several government departments and entities. It’s a big opportunity for us; essentially a transaction banking business.

How do you see deposit rates play out by September 2023?

The deposit rates and cost of funds for banks will generally be upwards from here. The cost of funds will continue to rise even after the repo rate hikes stabilise. Rates going down is probably not on the cards for at least the next six months. Therefore, term deposits rates will continue to rise in line with the RBI action and you’re already seeing over 7 per cent rates on deposits. It can potentially hit 7.50 per cent.

How much impact on net interest margin (NIM) would you be willing to take?

We may have reached the peak of the NIM cycle. Having said that, NIM is a combination of product mix, unsecured and secured mix, for example on the asset side. For the whole sector, the cost of funds will rise. But NIM is also an outcome of mix on the liability side between CA, SA, and TD. This mix may deteriorate and hence put pressure on NIMs. So, there are factors which will tend to put pressure on NIMs. We will try to balance it to the extent possible, but there will be a marginal downward pressure.