Outage slows down Net, mobile banking

Customers of several private sector banks have been facing problems in net and mobile banking over the last few days.

The problem, which peaked on October 1, seems to be have been partially resolved, but many users continued to face problems while logging into their accounts via Internet and apps on Thursday as well.

Customers of HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and YES Bank are understood to have been most affected by the outages. On Thursday, some users on Twitter also complained that they were unable to use net banking on their State Bank of India accounts.

A combination of the festive season, beginning of the month when salaries are credited as well as some IT issue may have increased the load on servers, noted a bank executive.

Additionally, withdrawals had also increased after panic among some depositors following the restrictions at Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank.

Bankers said they were trying to resolve the issue, and operations had largely been normalised by Thursday.

“Some functions may not still be available as systems continue to be slow. To improve the speed of transactions, some banks have dropped the second stage of authentication,” noted the executive.

HDFC Bank, which is in the midst of a Festive Sale, seems to have temporarily withdrawn an additional security feature for logging into net banking.

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s net banking page displayed this message: “Due to high volume, you may experience some delay while accessing Net Banking. We will fix this soon. We regret any inconvenience caused.”