Money & Banking

Outstanding credit of all scheduled banks sees drop in April

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on May 07, 2021

The asset quality of banks showed an improvement with the GNPA ratio of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) declining from 11.5 per cent in March 2018 to 10.8 per cent in September 2018.

Credit decline in April reduced in the last two years

Outstanding credit of all scheduled banks collectively declined by a lesser quantum in the reporting fortnight ended April 23, 2021 as compared to the corresponding fortnight year ago, according to Reserve Bank of India data.

The outstanding credit of all scheduled banks declined by ₹30,208 crore in the reporting fortnight against a ₹72,085 crore fall in the year go fortnight.

State Bank of India’s economic research report “Ecowrap” observed that the credit decline in April reduced in the last two years.

“It is well known that both deposits and credit of all the banks always decline in April, as banks mobilise/ disburse more in the last fortnight of the financial year to meet the year end targets

“...It seems the demand for credit has increased much more due to pandemic,” the report said.

Bank deposits in the reporting fortnight declined substantially (by ₹80,154 crore) against decline of only ₹732 crore in the year ago fortnight.

Published on May 07, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

credit market
banking
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.