Over 10 lakh terminals in the country accept Visa contactless cards

In a reflection of the increasing usage of contactless payment channels. Visa on Monday said that over 10 lakh terminals in India now accept Visa contactless cards for Tap and PIN payments.

The global digital payments technology firm said it worked with acquirers and payment service providers (PSPs) during the pandemic to enable Tap and PIN transactions on terminals across the country.

Visa is working with major major acquirers such as Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda Financial Services, Finserv – ICICI Merchant Services and Yes Bank as well as major PSPs including Innoviti, Pine Labs and Worldline to enable Tap and PIN on PoS terminals.

It is also in the process of rolling out the Tap and PIN solution across merchants with acquirers like HDFC Bank.

This follows the RBI notification in late April to allow contactless card transactions of above ₹2,000 by entering one’s PIN, it said.

“Consumers can now tap their contactless cards and enter their PIN to authenticate any purchase above ₹2,000. For transactions of below ₹2,000, payments can be made by simply tapping the card,” it said, adding that Tap and PIN payments eliminate the need for shoppers to swipe or dip their credit or debit cards at contactless-enabled point of sale (PoS) devices, allowing customers to tap and pay for most transactions.

Shailesh Paul, Head of Merchant Sales and Solutions, India and South Asia, Visa said, “Contactless payments are fast becoming a preferred way to pay and get paid and are witnessing widespread adoption among merchants and consumers.”