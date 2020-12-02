Over 60 bids submitted for Reliance Capital’s asset monetisation plan

In a relief to creditors, over 60 bids including by Oaktree Capital, Blackstone and KKR are understood to have been submitted for various subsidiaries of Anil Ambani controlled Reliance Capital.

According to banking industry sources, over 60 different bids have been received by SBI Capital Markets and JM Financial Services, which are the advisors to the lenders.

Over eight entities, including Oaktree Capital, JC Flower and several asset reconstruction companies are understood to have put in bids for the entire RCAP assets on an as-is-where-is basis.

For Reliance General Insurance, 18 bids have been submitted including by Chryscap, JC Flower, Blackstone, KKR, CVC Capital Partners, and Bain Capital.

Bids for Reliance Nippon Life

Meanwhile, for the life insurance subsidiary – Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, 16 bids have come in from players including Bain Capital, NIIF, Arpwood Partners, Dabur Investments, Bandhan Bank, and Multiples Asset Management.

Reliance Capital has 100 per cent holding in Reliance General Insurance and 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.

Eight entities including Bain Capital, Religare Broking, Edelweiss Securities and other ARCs have submitted bids for Reliance Securities. Six players have bid for Reliance ARC including Bain Capital, International Asset Reconstruction Company and other ARCs.

There are also eight bidders for Reliance Health, and many bids have been submitted for Reliance Capital’s stake in Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) and Paytm E-Commerce business.

The deadline of submission of bids was November 1.

Reliance Capital had on October 31 floated an expression of interest for selling a stake in its subsidiaries as part of the process to pay off its dues to creditors and become debt-free.

More Reliance Capital defaults on interest payment of term loans

It plans to sell off its entire stake in both Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. Besides, it also plans to sell 100 per cent stake in Reliance Securities, Reliance Financial and Reliance Health.

It also proposes to sell off its 49 per cent stake in Reliance Asset Reconstruction and 20 per cent holding in ICEX as well as other PE investments like Naffa Innovations and Paytm E-Commerce.

The total financial indebtedness of Reliance Capital including short-term and long-term debt amounts to ₹20,077.14 crore including accrued interest up to October 31, 2020, it had said in a recent regulatory filing.