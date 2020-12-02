Over 60 bids submitted for Reliance Capital’s asset monetisation plan

LG Velvet: Good phone with a curious accessory
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
In a relief to creditors, over 60 bids including by Oaktree Capital, Blackstone and KKR are understood to have been submitted for various subsidiaries of Anil Ambani controlled Reliance Capital.
According to banking industry sources, over 60 different bids have been received by SBI Capital Markets and JM Financial Services, which are the advisors to the lenders.
Over eight entities, including Oaktree Capital, JC Flower and several asset reconstruction companies are understood to have put in bids for the entire RCAP assets on an as-is-where-is basis.
For Reliance General Insurance, 18 bids have been submitted including by Chryscap, JC Flower, Blackstone, KKR, CVC Capital Partners, and Bain Capital.
Meanwhile, for the life insurance subsidiary – Reliance Nippon Life Insurance, 16 bids have come in from players including Bain Capital, NIIF, Arpwood Partners, Dabur Investments, Bandhan Bank, and Multiples Asset Management.
Reliance Capital has 100 per cent holding in Reliance General Insurance and 51 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Insurance.
Eight entities including Bain Capital, Religare Broking, Edelweiss Securities and other ARCs have submitted bids for Reliance Securities. Six players have bid for Reliance ARC including Bain Capital, International Asset Reconstruction Company and other ARCs.
There are also eight bidders for Reliance Health, and many bids have been submitted for Reliance Capital’s stake in Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) and Paytm E-Commerce business.
The deadline of submission of bids was November 1.
Reliance Capital had on October 31 floated an expression of interest for selling a stake in its subsidiaries as part of the process to pay off its dues to creditors and become debt-free.
It plans to sell off its entire stake in both Reliance General Insurance and Reliance Nippon Life Insurance. Besides, it also plans to sell 100 per cent stake in Reliance Securities, Reliance Financial and Reliance Health.
It also proposes to sell off its 49 per cent stake in Reliance Asset Reconstruction and 20 per cent holding in ICEX as well as other PE investments like Naffa Innovations and Paytm E-Commerce.
The total financial indebtedness of Reliance Capital including short-term and long-term debt amounts to ₹20,077.14 crore including accrued interest up to October 31, 2020, it had said in a recent regulatory filing.
A case gives this device another screen, if you’re keen on dual-tasking
This project sets up libraries in far-flung areas of the country
Santosh Barik and his family — his wife, parents and two sisters — have been farm labourers in his village in ...
Women artisans start their own producer companies to shape lifestyle products
Expansion plans in the East, where supply is in excess, and UAE operations are a concern
The vacation ownership provider has done well amidst the pandemic, unlike many others in the hospitality ...
Investors with a short term perspective can buy the stock of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals at current ...
₹1433 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1420140014461460 Fresh short position can be initiated with a stiff ...
The new heroes in town are businesspeople, at least in a new crop of biopics emerging from the Indian film ...
Remembering David Lean’s Brief Encounter, its haunting music and portrayal of illicit, impassioned love
The author of The Pull of the Stars, a novel based on the Spanish flu, on the perpetual lure of history and ...
As her political secretary, Ahmed Patel turned Sonia Gandhi into a powerful and confident leader who could ...
Brands, especially the young digital ones, are taking this route but not all can make it work
Advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, whose clever lines have won him awards galore, especially for his work for ...
Earlier this month, with much excitement Mondelez announced an evolution of its global marketing strategy with ...
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...