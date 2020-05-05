Over $90-b support from central banks underscores systemic risks posed by mutual funds, says Fitch Ratings

Digital divide will hurt girls
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Central banks around the world have provided facilities in excess of $90 billion to support mutual funds amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to estimates by Fitch Ratings.
The scale of support shows regulators’ sensitivity to the potential systemic risks that funds pose through potential spill-over effects to financial markets, the credit rating agency said.
However, Fitch is sceptical about how effective the Reserve Bank of India’s support to MFs via the special liquidity facility will be as India's banks have low capital headroom and could be reluctant to extend liquidity to funds, given the lack of capital relief on the facilities.
“Mutual funds have become much larger relative to the global economy than at the time of the last global crisis.
“Mutual fund assets under management (AUM) were $55 trillion (64 per cent of global GDP) at end-2019, compared with $24 trillion (38 per cent of GDP) at end-2008, according to ICI Global,” Fitch said in a statement.
The agency observed that fund stress could lead to increased financial market volatility in regions or countries where central bank facilities are less widespread or comprehensive, or where their effectiveness is constrained.
The magnitude of support brought to bear also suggests that the liquidity management tools available to funds may be inadequate for a severe stress scenario.
India is the latest country to implement a mutual fund support facility, providing ₹50,000 crore ($6.6 billion) of 90-day repo funding to banks to extend liquidity to funds (or purchase commercial paper and debt securities from them). According to Fitch, this followed the suspension of redemptions in six funds with combined AUM of $4.1 billion.
The agency noted that redemption suspensions and the implementation of support facilities during the pandemic suggest that regulation has yet to fully address the liquidity risk that may materialise amid severe stress. This is despite increased regulatory attention to liquidity in recent years.
Fitch said the largest facility has been the US Money Market Mutual Fund Liquidity Facility (MMLF). This was launched in March with an initial term of just over six months, in response to severe illiquidity in the secondary market and large redemptions from money market funds (MMFs). It had $51 billion of outstanding loans as of April 14.
There is no comparable facility in Europe but stress in European MMFs decreased due to improved secondary market liquidity when the MMLF was activated.
The agency underscored that a key element of the MMLF’s effectiveness is that advances are without recourse to the borrower (subject to collateral eligibility requirements), in contrast to the Indian facility.
Some government schools in Maharashtra are sending online activities to children through WhatsApp and other ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Significant moderation in the growth of motor insurance business that was already under pressure, slowdown in ...
The May futures contract of aluminium on the MCX has slipped below the lower boundary of the range (₹131 to ...
The arresting and haunting tale of trauma in the aftermath of the Sri Lankan civil war has been told ...
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...