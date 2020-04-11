Over one crore retail borrowers of NBFCs yet to receive benefits of three-month moratorium on loan repayments

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
More than one crore retail borrowers of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have not yet been able to benefit from the three-month moratorium on loan repayments, announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) under its ‘Covid-19 – Regulatory Package’, credit rating agency CRISIL said in its credit alert.
That’s because NBFCs, which gave the loans, have already securitised them – that is, pooled future receivables or repayments into pass-through-certificates (PTCs) and sold them to investors such as banks, NBFCs, mutual funds, insurers and high-networth individuals.
CRISIL estimated that one crore borrowers, whose loans were packaged into PTCs through about 700 transactions, would be significantly impacted.
As per the credit alert, these investors are yet to approve the moratorium on underlying loans and reschedule most PTC repayments because they don’t have clarity on the impact such a move will have on the valuation of their investments.
As per current rules, any rescheduling will force reclassification of the investments as ‘restructured’. That would raise provisioning requirements and cost, and impact marked-to-market (MTM) valuations.
While a revision in securitised loan repayments, because of moratorium, would be as per the RBI’s guidance, and the resultant change in PTC repayment schedules in line with the pass-through nature of such transactions, ambiguity persists on both provisioning and valuation, CRISIL said in a note.
Krishnan Sitaraman, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, said even if a moratorium is not granted, MTM losses and provisioning costs on many securitisation transactions could rise because the credit enhancements on them would deplete substantially over the next two months, and reduce the cushion available to absorb future credit losses.
“Any erosion in the credit quality of PTCs would trigger a downgrade in their rating, affecting valuations and provisioning requirements. So not granting a moratorium will not address the valuation or provisioning concerns adequately, but it would considerably increase the financial burden of the borrowers,” said Sitaraman.
The alert cautioned that if the current stalemate continues and rating downgrades and defaults increase materially, securitisation transactions can decline, which would affect a significant funding source of NBFCs.
Rohit Inamdar, Senior Director, CRISIL Ratings, said, “Any further delay by PTC holders in extending moratorium to securitised loans could add to the financial hardship of borrowers in a difficult environment. The date for repayment instalments are typically in the first half of the month and NBFCs will have to debit borrower accounts. If there is no moratorium, they will need extensive efforts to collect dues.”
CRISIL said it is closely monitoring the market developments and their impact on all its rated securitised instruments, and will take suitable rating actions as appropriate.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
But normally, after such deep corrections, markets take about 12-18 months on an average, to bottom out, says ...
Amid lockdown, ATMs often run out of cash; problem is deeper in rural pockets
The April futures contract of Zinc mini on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) was in a downtrend for nearly ...
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...