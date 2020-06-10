Overseas borrowing of NBFCs zooms 100% in FY20

Optimise your smartphone for work
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Even as fundraising in the domestic market continued to pose a challenge for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the overseas borrowing of such entitieswitnessed a 100 per cent jump in FY20.
According to RBI data, external commercial borrowings (ECB) of India Inc touched a fresh high of $51 billion in FY20. Financial services sector, which covers NBFCs, housing finance companies (HFCs) and microfinance institutions (MFIs), alone raised close to $21 billion or 40 per cent of the total borrowing.
In FY19, the sector raised close to $11 billion or 25 per cent of the $42 billion raised by Indian corporates.
“The availability of funds for NBFCs from the domestic market has been a challenge over the last two years. Mutual funds’ exposure to the sector has been shrinking and banks are unable to fill the gap. As a result, in FY20, larger NBFCs have been tapping overseas fundingthrough the ECB route as an additional source of funds,” said Vydianathan Ramaswamy, Director-Ratings, Brickwork Ratings.
“In the past ECBs have been used as a rate arbitrage, but now even without significant arbitrage they are being used as an additional funding source,” he added.
Post IL&FS crisis, NBFCs went through a period of tight liquidity crunch, which restricted their funding requirements and increased their cost of borrowing. Mutual funds, which have been a major investors in the debt papers of NBFCs, turned extremely cautious on the sector.
According to a CARE Ratings report, mutual funds withdrew over 50 per cent of their investments from the commercial papers (CPs) of NBFCs. The percentage share of funds deployed by mutual funds in CPs of NBFCs in March 2020 fell to 3.3 per cent of debt AUMs, which is lowest since July 2018 when it was 11.3 per cent. Mutual fund investments in corporate debt paper (bonds) also witnessed a decline during the period.
The rating agency also said that NBFCs have been shifting towards bank borrowings from market borrowing. The overall composition of NBFCs in bank credit increased from 6.2 per cent in July 2018 to 8.8 per cent in March 2020.
Even the marginal increase in bank exposure to the sector is restricted to large and well-rated NBFCs, while small and mid-sized NBFCs are deprived of even this source.
“I think risk aversion by banks is a bigger problem than liquidity. Recently, the RBI started a special window for NBFCs. Liquidity in the banking sector is also in large surplus. However, banks are reluctant to lend to this sector due to the possibility of rising NPAs,” said Anagha Deodhar, Economist at ICICI Securities.
RK Gurumurthy – Head -Treasury, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, said the spike in overseas borrowing by NBFCs can be attributed to a slew of ECB rationalisation measures taken by the RBI in the previous year, along with a sharp decline in interest rates in the overseas market.
“In LIBOR terms, borrowers have been able to raise long term loans at least 50 to 75 basis lower than what they did in H1 last FY,” said Gurumurthy, adding: “Forward premia rates have been fairly stable in the Indian market, and so have been the currency’s exchange rates and these are some of the strong enablers.”
While the share of the ECBs in NBFCs’ borrowing mix has been increasing gradually in the last few years, experts caution that the borrowing trend may not be similar in the post-Covid world, and overseas investors will be a little more cautious with their exposures.
“The past two months have witnessed slowdown in economic activity due to the pandemic. Once the economic activities pick up, NBFCs may continue to tap ECBs depending on their funding requirement and also based on overseas investors interest and pricing,” said Brickwork Ratings’ Ramaswamy.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
The key lies in segregating official and personal data, and the OS plays a vital role in the process
Analysts favour India too resuming international flights but in a phased manner, beginning with travel-safe ...
Just about everything is available as before — but passengers are guided to go contactless
Deepak Jain says the industry needs time to recover from Covid-19 and overregulation
With just three weeks left to the extension granted, here are the things you should do before June 30
In a bid to lower the cost of insurance for vehicle owners, ease the confusion over the myriad of options and ...
Learn the basics of personal finance, and make sure you are not driven by fear and greed in your investment ...
Revenue likely to remain subdued even after re-opening of movie theatres, though slated release of big ticket ...
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...