Money & Banking

P2P lending association appoints new office bearers

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 20, 2019 Published on December 20, 2019

The Association of NBFC P2P Lending Platforms, which was formed last year has appointed a new set of office bearers.

The Association which acts as a representative for the country’s Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending industry will be now led by Rajat Gandhi, Founder & CEO, Faircent. He will be the President.

Manisha Bansal, Founder i2iFunding will be the Vice President; Rajiv Ranjan, Founder PaisaDukan - Secretary and Bhavin Patel, Founder, LenDenClub - Treasurer.

The existing members of the Association include OML P2P, i2ifunding, Monexo, PaisaDukan, Finzy, Cashkumar, Liquiloans, Micrograam, Lendsmartp2p, Peerlend and Indiamoneymart.

For the next two years we would like to concentrate on building a robust ecosystem for the P2P lending industry which will drive the financial inclusion agenda of the government, said Gandhi.

The association will work towards bringing more credibility to the sector that is growing at a very fast pace, added Ranjan.

