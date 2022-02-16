Pass-through of policy rate cuts to lending rates complete: RBI study

Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) have effected complete pass-through of the policy rate cuts of 115 basis points to weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans as well as outstanding loans since March 2020, according to an article in Reserve Bank of India’s latest monthly bulletin.

This testifies to the effectiveness of the Reserve Bank’s policy measures, as per the article “State of the Economy” put together by RBI officials.

SCBs continue to price new loans at historically low rates, mirroring improved transmission during the current easing phase, the authors said.

During March 2020 through January 2022, the one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) declined by 95 basis points (bps). One basis point is equal to one-hundredth of a percentage point.

The improved monetary transmission has resulted in lower cost of borrowings for many sectors, including for major non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) sector, the authors said.

Deposit rates moderate

The median term deposit rate (MTDR) moderated by 151 bps during March 2020 to January 2022 on account of surplus liquidity.

“The perceptible decline of 178 bps is particularly discernible for shorter tenor deposits of maturity of up to one year,” the authors said.

Across domestic banks, private banks have effected higher pass-through to term deposit rates than public sector banks (PSBs) on account of robust deposit growth.

SCBs reach inflection point

“However, SCBs have reached an inflection point. With an increase in credit demand and lower accretion in aggregate deposits, banks have started pricing in their deposits at higher rates in recent months,” as per the article.

As a result, the MTDR rose marginally by 5 bps since October 2021.