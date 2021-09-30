Payback India launches Pay feature on its app, powered by BharatPe

Multi-brand loyalty programme Payback India, which was recently acquired by BharatPe, has launched the Pay feature on its mobile app that integrates QR-based UPI payments and loyalty in a single app.

“Payback Pay will enable Payback India’s over 100 million members to make payments by scanning the UPI QR at any retail store or merchant outlet by using the Payback app and earn loyalty points on every transaction,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

Payback will soon be adding the feature of redemption of points at BharatPe’s QRs at more than 75 lakh merchant outlets and launching the feature on the ioS app, it further said.

“Payback Pay will put customers in habit of scanning and paying on UPI QRs. Eventually, all redemption and earning of Payback points will happen automatically at BharatPe QRs. Payback points will be a currency as it will be universally accepted,” said Ashneer Grover, Co-Founder and Managing Director, BharatPe .