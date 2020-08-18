PayMate launches full stack supply chain payments automation platform

B2B payments player PayMate on Tuesday launched the country’s first full-stack supply chain payments automation platform for large enterprises and their suppliers (SMEs).

“The new version of the PayMate platform will add further value to supply chains by allowing enterprises to extend payables using commercial cards and SMEs to receive early payments towards outstanding invoices via discounting where cashflow for SME is the lifeblood, especially in these challenging times,” it said in a statement.

Ajay Adiseshann, Founder and CEO, PayMate, said small and medium businesses will be able to sustain themselves through the troubled Covid times by offering discounts on their overdue invoices.