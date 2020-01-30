PayMate’s invoice discounting offering to go live by March

PayMate, a B2B digital payments firm focussed on small and medium businesses (SMBs), plans to take its invoice discounting platform live by March, according to Ajay Adiseshann, founder and CEO.

The Visa-backed fintech expects invoice discounting to make a double-digit contribution to the bottomline by the end of March 2021, Adiseshann told BusinessLine. PayMate is already on a proof of concept with a large customer for the feature, he added.

PayMate develops and provides cloud-based solutions for SMEs to help them manage invoices and payments from vendors and customers. It also works with banks and institutional partners to provide credit options to SMBs.

“While we expect payments processing (procure-to-pay solution) to drive our topline, the credit and invoice discounting will drive the bottomline,” Adiseshann said.

UAE foray

PayMate will next month formally launch operations in the UAE, to be followed by Saudi Arabia. “I am sure we will be live in Saudi Arabia in 2020 and there is an outside chance in one more country; it could be Oman,” said Adiseshann.

The company will seek to initially extend its procure-to-pay offering across Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, he added.

For 2020, PayMate, which claims to be a leader in the B2B payment flows (supply chain payments) segment, aims is to ensure that all other businesses — such as credit and invoice discounting — are “firing on all cylinders”, he further said.