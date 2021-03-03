PayPal to hire 1000 engineers for three India Technology Centers

PayPal, a global digital payment company on Wednesday, said it will hire 1,000 engineers for its India Technology Centers across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad over the course of the year.

“Technology talent will be hired across software, product development, data science, risk analytics and business analytics streams at entry, mid-level, and senior roles. PayPal India also announced its plans for campus hires from top engineering colleges across India,” said the company in a statement.

The pandemic has accelerated the shift towards digital payments and highlighted the benefits of adopting a digital first approach. PayPal’s products and services have become even more relevant now and hence the need to focus on technology innovation across AI/ML, Data Science, Risk and Security, Customer Experience and other key areas, the statement said.

“Our India Technology Centers are the largest for PayPal outside of the US and play a pivotal role in enabling us to constantly innovate and remain ahead of the curve. As digital payments move from a nice to have to an essential service, we are focused on investing in and nurturing world class technology talent to continue to offer products and services that meet the needs of our growing base of consumers and merchants," Guru Bhat, VP Omni Channel & Customer Success, GM – PayPal India said.

The India Technology Centers currently employ over 4,500 people across the three centres.