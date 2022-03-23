hamburger

Paytm: Business fundamentals remain robust

BL Internet Desk | Mumbai, March 23 | Updated on: Mar 23, 2022
FILE PHOTO: Paytm app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo | Photo Credit: Dado Ruvic

Paytm shares hit a fresh low of ₹541 apiece on BSE on March 22

One 97 Communications, the parent of Paytm on Wednesday said the company’s business fundamentals remain robust.

“The company would also like to point out the business fundamentals remain robust as demonstrated in our last earning release dated February 4, 2022,”it said in a stock exchange filing, adding that there is no information or announcement, which in its opinion may have a bearing on the price or volume behaviour in company’s scrip.

Its comments come after the BSE sought clarification on the significant price movement of the company’s scrip.

Paytm shares hit a fresh low of ₹541 apiece on BSE on March 22. It was trading at ₹542.3 apiece on BSE in Wednesday.

