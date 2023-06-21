One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, said on Tuesday that it is enabling devotees visiting Puri’s Jagannath temple to make donations using Paytm UPI and Paytm UPI Lite by scanning its QR code.

On occasion of the Rath Yatra, the company is offering a VIP Darshan to select devotees making donations through the Paytm app until June 25.

Also read: Paytm brings UPI SDK in India for faster payments

Users can win VIP Darshan for a second lucky draw which will be announced on June 25 for the Darshan on June 28.

The winners can take three people along with them for the VIP Darshan. Paytm users from Odisha, Pankaj, Gudiya, and Siddhant Anand are the first lucky draw winners and will get a chance of Sugam Darshan of Rath Yatra on June 20, the company said.

Fintech major Paytm has played a significant role in making digital donations easy and convenient.

From the comfort of their homes, devotees across India can make donations to Shri Jagannath Temple, Puri from the ‘Devotion’ section on Paytm Super App.

Also read: Paytm Payments Bank rolls out new features on Paytm UPI

Additionally, the company is deploying four 3D selfie zones at the temple, where devotees can capture their pictures with the backdrop of the temple and Rath.