Paytm Insider launches ‘Shoutouts’ to let people gift personalised celebrity video message

Paytm Insider, an entertainment platform to discover and find tickets, augments its new feature, Shoutouts, where one can now book a personalised video message for their friends and acquaintances from their favorite celebrities across multiple creative circuits.

The multiple genres of artists include popular influencers, actors, music artists, sports personalities, comedy artists, RJs, celebrity lookalikes, poets’ models, among others, as per the official release.

Some of the renowned celebrities on the platform include comedy artists like Kaneez Surka, Atul Khatri, Supaarwoman, Ahsaan Qureshi, Upasana Singh, Kumar Varun.

The feature also includes music artists and actors like Sreerama Chandra, Florence Vohera, Sultaan, Hiten Tejwani, Delnaaz Irani, Sharman Joshi, among many others.

Paytm Insider has collaborated with OML, Kommune, Wysh, and Bandage Talent Agency Pvt Ltd to roll out this feature.

To avail it, one needs to select the artist, specify the details such as the occasion and the recipient’s name, and they will receive the message via email within the specified time.

Speaking on the new feature, Shreyas Srinivasan, CEO of Paytm Insider, said in the official release: “With Shoutouts, we’re making the important days of your life even more special by adding the celebrity touch to them. Be it your friends, family, or your team, you can now deliver your messages through their favorite artists. There’s nothing quite as cherished as personalized gifts, and this is definitely taking it to the next level. Leave them grateful and starstruck with a Paytm Insider Shoutout!”