Paytm introduces ‘Travel Festival Sale’ from July 21-23

One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, has announced the ‘Travel Festival Sale’ from July 21-23, offering deals and exclusive cashback on booking of flights.

Paytm users can avail 15 per cent off on domestic flights and 10 per cent off on international flight ticket bookings. The offers will be on Indigo, Vistara, Spicejet, GoAir, and AirAsia flights, a statement issued by the company said.

The company has special fares for Armed Forces, Senior Citizens, and Students with additional discounts, the statement added.

During the sale, the company is bringing exciting offers for bus ticketing through the app, with cashback on every bus ticket booked from the app.