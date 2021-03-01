Paytm leads India’s digital payments with 1.2 billion monthly transactions

Paytm, a digital financial services platform, on Monday said that it has achieved over 1.2 billion monthly transactions led by the massive growth in offline payments and financial services.

With this achievement, the platform has consolidated its leadership position as the largest digital enabler promoting all payment methods including Wallet, UPI, cards and net-banking.

Paytm, which has over 150 million monthly active users, continues to lead with the highest market share in offline merchant payments with 15 per cent month-on-month growth.

Narendra Yadav, Vice President - Paytm said in a statement, “We are humbled by the trust India has shown in us and made Paytm their preferred digital payments and financial service provider. We have consistently maintained industry-leading market share and growing at an impressive rate.”

The company said it is is innovating and refining its products including Paytm All-in-One QR, Paytm All-in-One Android POS, Soundbox, Paytm for Business app for over 17 million merchants who have embraced and endorsed its services.