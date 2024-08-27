Paytm Money Ltd (PML), a wholly-owned subsidiary of One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), has appointed Narasinganallore Venkatesh Srinivasan as Non-Executive Independent Director.

With a career spanning over four decades, Srinivasan brings extensive experience in finance, risk management, capital markets and banking strategy. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

Prior to AMFI, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director on the Board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank and held senior positions at IDBI Bank for 19 years, including Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director.

He is a Chartered Accountant with a Diploma in Management and Financial Services and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.

Rakesh Singh, CEO and Whole Time Director, Paytm Money said, “We have built a strong consumer-centric platform over the past few years, keeping governance at the forefront of our efforts. With Srinivasan’s strong understanding of regulations and extensive experience across financial markets, we are committed to further enhancing these aspects”.

Earlier this year, OCL also appointed former IRS officer and SEBI Whole Time Member, Rajeev Krishnamuralilal Agarwal, as Non-Executive Independent Director, to its Board of Directors.