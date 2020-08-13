Paytm Money launches stock market trading service

Paytm on Thursday announced the launch of stock trading on its online investment and wealth management platform Paytm Money in beta mode.

“With the launch of stock trading, Paytm Money aims to drive higher penetration in equities investing with an easy to use product, low pricing (cash delivery trades are free with intraday trades as low as ₹10) and digital KYC with paperless account opening,” it said in a statement.

The company is offering early access to a select set of users to receive feedback and the app will eventually be opened to everyone in a few weeks. At present, this service is only accessible for its Android and Web users, and will be followed by an iOS release in a few weeks, it further said.

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money, said, “With the addition of equities, Paytm Money seeks to drive financial inclusion among investors by removing information gaps and facilitating stock penetration in the country. For this, the app would provide in-depth financial and historical price data for every listed company to enable investors to research the stock market on their own.”