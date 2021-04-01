Paytm Money opens technology development centre in Pune

Digital financial services platform Paytm, on Thursday announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Paytm Money has launched its technology development and innovation centre in Pune.

It also plans to hire over 250 front-end, back-end engineers and data scientists to build new wealth products and services.

A press statement said Paytm Money thrives to simplify investments and wealth creation for retail investors, and the new facility at Pune will focus on driving product innovation, specifically for equity, mutual funds, and digital gold.

Varun Sridhar, CEO - Paytm Money, said in a statement: “We are very excited to launch our Pune tech R&D centre and looking forward to developing new wealth management products and disruptions in Pune. We continue our vision to leverage technology to lower costs for our consumers and provide a solid, innovative and stable platform.”

Also read: Paytm to expand operations in rural areas, smaller towns

He added, “We need solid engineering talent to ensure we meet our ambitions. Pune is famous for its high-quality education and offers a great talent pool along with good infrastructure and great weather. We believe Pune is poised to become an innovation hub for fintech and was a natural choice for Paytm Money’s expansion plans.”

The company has launched a slew of new products and services aimed at empowering seasoned investors as well as new to investment users. It aims to achieve over 10 million users and 75 million yearly transactions in FY21 with the majority of users from small cities and towns.