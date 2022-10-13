One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns the Paytm brand, has partnered with Jana Small Finance Bank to deploy card machines to further drive digitisation among merchants across the country.

This partnership will enable Jana Small Finance Bank to extend Paytm’s All-in-one EDC machines to its existing and potential customers, providing a one-stop solution for all their digital payment needs.

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO - Lending & Head - Payments, Paytm said, “Paytm’s card machines provide a feature-rich payments solution that has enabled a robust growth of businesses for our merchant partners. This partnership will help expand our reach and deploy card machines across India’s small cities and towns.”

Ajay Kanwal, MD & CEO, Jana Small Finance Bank said, ““This partnership is in line with our vision to become the leading digitised bank of aspirational India to further financial inclusion in the country. MSME is a key priority for our Bank and we serve their needs in 150 cities. Our offerings are digital and this relationship with Paytm will further enhance our services to our customers.”

With over 4.5 million devices deployed, Paytm remains the market leader in offline payments. Paytm’s EDC devices and All-in-One POS devices have revolutionised digital payments in India with their flexibility of accepting multiple payment methods, integrated billing and instant settlement.

Paytm’s card machines provide multilingual support to its merchant partners to accept payments through UPI, credit/debit cards, net banking, international cards, Paytm Postpaid, PaytmWallet and EMI. The devices also offer instant voice alerts and instant settlement, which makes merchant partners convenient.