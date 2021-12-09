Paytm Payments Bank receives Scheduled Bank status from RBI

Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL), an associate entity of Paytm, has received Scheduled Bank status from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and has been included in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Being a Scheduled Payments Bank, Paytm Payments Bank can now explore new business opportunities. The Bank can participate in government and other large corporations issued Request for Proposals (RFP), primary auctions, fixed-rate and variable rate repos, and reverse repos, along with participation in Marginal Standing Facility. PPBL would now also be eligible to partner in government-run financial inclusion schemes.

New era of banking in India

Satish Kumar Gupta, MD & CEO of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. said, “We have witnessed a fast adoption of digital banking services, with users appreciating the new era of banking in India. The inclusion of Paytm Payments Bank in the Second Schedule to the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, will help us innovate further and bring more financial services and products to the underserved and unserved population in India.”

As per RBI Act 1934, Banks satisfying the central bank that its affairs are not being conducted in a manner detrimental to the interests of its depositors, are included in the second schedule.

Paytm Payments Bank has emerged as one of the largest enablers of digital payments in the country with its payment instruments like Paytm Wallet, Paytm FASTag, net banking and Paytm UPI.

The bank powers 33.3 crore Paytm Wallets and enables consumers to make payments at over 87,000 online merchants and 2.11 crore in-store merchants.

Over 15.5 crore Paytm UPI handles have been created and are used to make and receive payments with Paytm Payments Bank being the largest beneficiary bank and one of the top remitter banks for UPI transactions in the country.

In the last fiscal year, the bank has also become the largest issuer and acquirer of FASTags in the country.