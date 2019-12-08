Paytm raises $660 m from Alipay, SoftBank, others

One 97 Communications, the company that operates Paytm, has raised $660 million from Alipay, T Rowe Price, SoftBank and others in exchange for 2.6 million equity shares.

“This is in continuation of the fund-raising ($1.35 billion so far) that Paytm has initiated recently, which currently values the company at nearly $15.5 billion,” said a report on business intelligence platform paper.vc.

“This latest fund-raise will give Paytm, which logged a $590 million loss for FY ‘19, much-needed capital to compete with PhonePe (owned by Walmart) and Google Pay,” Nikhil Kanetkar, an analyst with paper.vc, said.