Money & Banking

Paytm raises $660 m from Alipay, SoftBank, others

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 08, 2019 Published on December 08, 2019

One 97 Communications, the company that operates Paytm, has raised $660 million from Alipay, T Rowe Price, SoftBank and others in exchange for 2.6 million equity shares.

“This is in continuation of the fund-raising ($1.35 billion so far) that Paytm has initiated recently, which currently values the company at nearly $15.5 billion,” said a report on business intelligence platform paper.vc.

“This latest fund-raise will give Paytm, which logged a $590 million loss for FY ‘19, much-needed capital to compete with PhonePe (owned by Walmart) and Google Pay,” Nikhil Kanetkar, an analyst with paper.vc, said.

Published on December 08, 2019
venture capital
paytm
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
24/7 NEFT services: Banks face many challenges