Paytm raises more than Rs.2 crore for its ‘Feed My Initiative’

Paytm, a digital payments and financial services platform, has raised more than Rs.2 crore for its ‘Feed My Initiative’ that would be used to provide the daily wage earners.

The company has been encouraging fellow citizens to donate on the app and contribute towards serving meals to the daily wage earners in Noida, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

Paytm partnered with KVN Foundation to serve meals to people who have lost their source of income due to the lockdown. The company has been requesting everyone to support this initiative by logging on to its Paytm App.

Together, Paytm and KVN Foundation are already serving over one lakh meals per day across the five cities. As the lockdown gets extended, they are targeting to serve another 20 lakh meals over the next few weeks.

"With generous contribution from our users, we have raised over Rs 2 crore in just 10 days. This has helped us to serve meals to over 10 lakh individuals across India. We request everyone willing to contribute to this initiative to join this cause so that nobody sleeps without food," Siddharth Pandey, Vice President at Paytm said.

The 'Feed My City' initiative is also been supported by personalities including Nandan Nilekani, Sunil Shetty, Saina Nehwal, Vishwanathan Anand, Mary Kom, Anil Kumble and KL Rahul.