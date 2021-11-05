Paytm signs up over 100 institutional investors for IPO

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Ant Group-backed fintech firm Paytm said it has allocated shares worth ₹82.35 billion ($1.11 billion) to more than 100 institutional investors,including the government of Singapore, ahead of what is expected to be India's largest stock market listing.
Paytm's offer of up to ₹183 billion, which was increased last month from ₹166 billion, garnered interest from 122 institutional investors who bought more than 38.3 million shares for ₹2,150 apiece, according to a regulatory document dated November 3.
BlackRock Global Funds, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority were among the investors.
Launched a decade ago as a platform for mobile recharging, Paytm grew quickly after ride-hailing firm Uber listed it as a quick payment option. Its use swelled further in 2016 when a ban on high-value currency bank notes in India boosted digital payments.
Also read: We have priced the IPO rationally, says Paytm chief
Paytm has since branched out into services including insurance and gold sales, movie and flight ticketing, and bank deposits and remittances.
The company's offering will open on Monday and top investor Ant Financial, with a 27.9% stake in Paytm, plans to sell shares worth ₹47.04 billion.
Several companies including Paytm have tapped capital markets this year in a fund-raising frenzy on the back of record highs hit by the Indian stock market, which has outperformed Asian peers so far this year.
In India, 157 companies including TPG-backed Nykaa, Oyo Hotels and Rooms and online insurance aggregator Policybazaar have raised $17.22 billion via IPOs this year as of October 31,compared with $8.54 billion raised by 49 companies in the same period last year, according to Refinitiv data.
Paytm's IPO is likely to be the biggest in the country’s corporate history, breaking a record held by Coal India Ltd, which raised ₹150 billion more than a decade earlier
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...